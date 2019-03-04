Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in February 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for February 2018 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 62.3 trln in February 2019.

The growth leader was the Money Market (+3.7%), including the GCC repo segment (+84.7%).

Equity and Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in February 2019 were RUB 2,307.7 bln (February 2018: RUB 2,948.7 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units was RUB 759.9 bln (February 2018: RUB 913.6 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 38 bln (February 2018: RUB 48.1 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,547.9 bln (February 2018: RUB 2,035.1 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 77.4 bln (February 2018: RUB 107.1 bln).

Fifty-eight new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,345.2 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 486.2 bln) were placed in February 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes were RUB 6.1 trln (February 2018: RUB 7.4 trln) or 106.8 mln contracts (February 2018: 127.0 mln), of which 102.5 mln contracts were futures and 4.3 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 305.0 bln (February 2018: RUB 389.0 bln).

Specifically, turnover in commodities derivatives increased to RUB 2.0 trln (growth of 38.9%).

Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 659.8 bln (February 2018: RUB 958.2 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 25.3 trln (February 2018: RUB 28.3 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.1 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.2 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,267.4 bln (USD 19.3 bln), compared to RUB 1,492.1 bln (USD 26.3 bln) in February 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 3.7% to RUB 27.5 trln (February 2018: RUB 26.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,374.3 bln (February 2018: RUB 1,394.6 bln).

Notably, total repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP increased by 24.3% to RUB 21.0 trln, of which the CCP-cleared GCC repo segment was RUB 3.6 trln (growth of 84.7%).

Commodities Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 3.6 bln (February 2018: RUB 6.1 bln), of which RUB 3.5 bln (2.5 t) was gold and RUB 45.9 mln (2.76 t) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 10.8 bln (February 2018: RUB 1.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 539.2 mln (February 2018: RUB 75.1 mln).

