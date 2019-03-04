Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in ceremony “Warm Heart – 2019”

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in the official ceremony of delivering awards to winners of Russian Public and Social Initiative “Warm Heart–2019”. At the event that took place in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Gora, children from various regions of the country were honored for the deeds of valor they had performed in emergency situations.

The Chief of the Russian MIA addressed the young heroes who had not stayed indifferent to other people’s trouble.

“Our awardees extended a helping hand to those who needed that help. They performed deeds not every adult is capable for,” stressed Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Ministry emphasized that the children attending the event will very soon choose their occupation: “After a while, some of them will become rescuers, others – builders, teachers. Some will decide to serve at the police because the internal affairs bodies need people who are owing to their human qualities capable to ensure law compliance and order in the country. But whatever profession they choose, I firmly believe that they will preserve warm heart and best personal qualities – fairness, kindheartedness and nobleness.”

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished success, happiness and welfare to the young heroes.

