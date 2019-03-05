Meeting of Commission for Veteran Affairs

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection Maxim Topilin Topilin MaximLabour and Social Protection Minister and First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Tatyana Yakovleva delivered reports on improving the quality of medical and social services for the elderly.

In particular, the participants reviewed plans to implement the federal project, Older Generation, and the Strategy of Actions in the Interest of Older Citizens through to 2025, including the creation of a long-term care system; to form a geriatric service system; to provide at least 70 percent of people above working age with preventative check-ups and screening by 2024; to make operational, by late 2024, 91 stationary social service facilities to accommodate 11,000 clients.

In addition, they discussed ways to promote the fallen veteran search movement and to perpetuate the memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the Fatherland, as well as to create the Ветераны.рф website and to help veterans in need.

MIL OSI