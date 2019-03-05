Sergey Menshikov appointed Head of Department 307 at Gazprom

Source: Gazprom

Release

March 5, 2019, 17:05

Sergey Menshikov has been appointed Head of Department 307 at Gazprom, effective April 2, 2019.

Sergey Menshikov was born in 1968 in Grozny. He graduated from Grozny Petroleum Institute, majoring in Machinery and Equipment at Oil & Gas Production Facilities, and received an additional degree in Oil and Gas Enterprise Management from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas. He has a PhD in Economics.

He has been part of Gazprom’s team for nearly 25 years.

Between 1994 and 2001, he rose through the ranks from Technological Compressor Operator to Chief Mechanic at the Mechanical and Repair Service of the Stavropolskoye Gas Production Directorate at Kavkaztransgaz.

2001–2007: Chief Engineer of the Privolnenskoye Gas Pipeline Operation Center at Kavkaztransgaz.

2007–2008: Head of the Production Division for Operation of Booster Compressor Stations and Gas Refrigeration Stations, later Chief Engineer and First Deputy Director General at Gazprom Dobycha Nadym.

2008–2019: Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Nadym.

Igor Melnikov, former Chief Engineer and First Deputy Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Nadym, has been elected Director General of this company.

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Nadym is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company’s key activities are production and treatment of gas and gas condensate. It carries out production operations at the Medvezhye, Yubileynoye, Yamsoveyskoye, and Bovanenkovskoye fields. The company holds the license for the development of the Kharasaveyskoye field.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

