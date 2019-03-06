Alexander Lukashenko awards medals, orders to outstanding Belarusians

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

6 March 2019

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has awarded orders and medals to over 20 people for impeccable military service, considerable accomplishments in maintaining combat readiness of army units, for accomplishments in enhancing the defensive ability and training military specialists, for saving drowning people and for saving people from fire.Orders for Service to the Homeland, 3rd degree have been bestowed upon Deputy Commanding Officer of the Air Force and Air Defense Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus Andrei Gurtsevich, Deputy Chief of the Central Office, Chief of the 1st Office of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Sergei Lagodyuk, and Deputy Defense Minister for Armament, Chief of Armament of the Armed Forces of Belarus Sergei Simonenko.Medals for saved lives have been bestowed upon Chief Specialist of the Sector in charge of organizing the operation of the state system for preventing emergencies and alleviating consequences of emergencies and civil defense of the Rechitsa District Department of the Gomel Oblast Department of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry Vladimir Klimovich and Officer of the Guard of Fire Station No.1 of the Kostyukovichi District Department of the Mogilev Oblast Department of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry Maksim Novikov.Medals for excellence in military service have been bestowed upon Deputy Chief of the 1st Department of the 4th Office of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Aleksei Ananenko, Commanding Officer of the 52nd Independent Search Battalion of the Armed Forces of Belarus Alexander Trubeko, and a department chief of the State Border Committee of Belarus Oleg Chebotarev.Officer of the Watch of the Operations Control Center of the Minsk Oblast Department of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry Denis Prokofyev has been awarded a medal for excellence in the prevention and mitigation of emergencies.Apart from that, the honorary title Honored Specialist of the Armed Forces of Belarus has been granted to Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus Viktor Gulevich.

MIL OSI