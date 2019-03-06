Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk and Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg declared winners at Gazprom Winter Spartakiada Games

Source: Gazprom

March 5, 2019, 18:10

The closing ceremony of the Gazprom Winter Spartakiada Games was held at the Uralochka competitive sports center in Yekaterinburg.

The winners received congratulations from Sergey Khomyakov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Alexey Kryukov, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg, and Vladimir Tortyshev, chief referee of the Spartakiada Games.

First, second and third places in the adults’ team standings went to Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk, Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg and Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk, respectively.

The team of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg emerged as the winner in the children’s competition, with Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk finishing second and Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk taking third place.

“The participants of the Spartakiada Games have once again demonstrated that we have strong, energetic and confident people among our staff. Our youth show great promise. With a team like ours, no goal will be unattainable for Gazprom,” said Sergey Khomyakov.

Background

The Gazprom Winter and Summer Spartakiada Games were first held in 1996. Among the key objectives of the Games are promoting a healthy lifestyle, exchanging work experience related to physical culture and mass sports, and preserving sports traditions.

The Games take place in regions where Gazprom subsidiaries are present. The athletes competing in the Games are from among employees of the Company’s subsidiaries and children who attend sports clubs of Gazprom subsidiaries. Members of Russian national teams, participants of zonal competitions, official Russian, European and world championships and contests, and the Olympic Games are not eligible to take part in the Games.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

