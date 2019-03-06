President of the Republic of Poland / News / President hopes for more NATO presence in Poland

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday in Orzysz, north Poland, voiced hope for increased NATO presence in Poland in the coming years.

Andrzej Duda, in Orzysz to inspect a NATO Battalion Combat Group stationed in the city, said he not only hoped for more NATO forces in Poland, but also that more NATO training exercises are held on Polish territory.

“I hope that with the years the NATO presence in Poland will increase, but also that allied exercises will take place in our country more frequently,” Andrzej Duda said.

Prior to his address to the battalion group’s soldiers, President Duda watched a military display. Accompanying the President in Orzysz were Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and National Security Bureau (BBN) head Paweł Soloch. (PAP)

