Fourth nationwide forum National Qualifications System of Russia held in Moscow

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The 4th nationwide forum National Qualifications System of Russia was held under the aegis of the Presidential National Council for Professional Qualifications and with the support and participation of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.

The forum gathered over 1,100 representatives of federal and regional government bodies, major companies, professional communities, and educational and scientific organisations. Representatives of 65 regions of the country as well as representatives of German government bodies and associations of employers attended the forum.

MIL OSI