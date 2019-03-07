In Moscow, Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Eskandar Momeni discussed issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation in countering the drug-threat

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today in Moscow, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held negotiations with the Secretary General of the Anti-Narcotics Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Eskandar Momeni,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the Iranian partners for their regular participation in the international operation “Channel” and noted the effectiveness of their work.

The Russian Minister informed his foreign colleague about the drug situation in Russia and stressed the significant contribution of Iranian law enforcement agencies to the fight against drug trafficking from Afghanistan. The negotiators have agreed that the growth in the production of banned substances in this country constitutes a threat to peace and stability, socio-economic development and security not only in Afghanistan, but also in other states.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted the readiness to expand contacts in the anti-drug sphere within the framework of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and highly appreciated the importance of regional cooperation in countering the transnational drug crime.

“A significant contribution in improving the drug situation is also made by the activities aimed at reducing the demand for drugs: drug use prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and re-socialization of drug users. In the Russian Federation, the State Anti-Drug Committee makes a significant contribution to this work. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is interested in studying the Iranian experience in the area of reducing the drug demand and proposes to establish an exchange of views in this area between representatives of the concerned agencies of the two countries,” said the MIA of Russia Chief.

Following the talks, Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Eskandar Momeni signed a Joint Action Plan of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Anti-Drug Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the fight against illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors in the period of 2019-2022.

