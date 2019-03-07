Poland becoming ever more important hub for NATO in region

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland is becoming an increasingly important hub for the NATO and US military presence in the region, President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Andrzej Duda, and the Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, took part in a staff briefing of the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, organised at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Poland’s membership in NATO.

During the briefing, the president pointed out the Alliance continues to be the foundation for cooperation in the entire Euro-Atlantic area, despite some of tensions which are emerging between the EU and the US.

“Poland will always concur with strengthening the deterrence potential and defence of the Alliance. At the same time, Poland will engage itself in projects which develop the defence of Europe, such as permanent structural cooperation and the European Defence Fund, and always strive to complement NATO,” Andrzej Duda emphasised.

Referring to his visits to military units in Żagan, in western Poland, and Orzysz and Elbląg, in northern Poland, the president said that they were an opportunity for him “to confirm that Poland is becoming an increasingly important hub for the NATO and US military presence in our region.” “We see this role not only in terms of Poland’s security, but also in terms of the security of the entire eastern flank and the Baltic Sea basin, and therefore also of the whole of Europe,” stated President Duda.(PAP)

MIL OSI