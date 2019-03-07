Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s congratulation on the International Women’s Day

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear women! Dear Colleagues,

I cordially congratulate you on the International Women’s Day.

You fill the world with harmony and beauty, create a special atmosphere of warmth and comfort around you.

With the inherent ease you combine the care about your families and professional activities. Along with men you successfully solve the tasks assigned to law enforcement bodies, work in complex and responsible areas.

Your wisdom, stamina and dedication deserve a sincere admiration and the highest praise. Last year, 42 female staff-members received state awards.

I express my deep gratitude to women veterans. Your life is a worthy example of serving the Fatherland. And today, staying faithful to your vocation, you carry out a large social work in the interests of the department.

On this wonderful day, I sincerely wish you good health, spring mood, happiness and well-being.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

V.A. Kolokoltsev

