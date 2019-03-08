Greetings to the Russian athletic delegation participating in the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout their history the Special Olympics World Games have gained broad public support and at present are rightly believed to be a significant international athletic forum. They bring together participants from many countries and offer them an excellent opportunity to perform in different sport disciplines to reaffirm that a tremendous creative potential exists in every person.

And of course, words of special gratitude are addressed to your coaches and instructors, all those who sincerely wish you success and support you during important competitions.”

The Special Olympics World Summer Games will be held in Abu-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on March 8–22, 2019.

Over 7,000 athletes from 190 countries will take part in the games.

