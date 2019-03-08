We’re meeting our NATO obligations

Source: Republic of Poland in English

We’re carrying out our alliance obligations, the NATO secretary general’s visit to Poland “strongly underlines” the fact of Poland’s membership in the alliance, President Andrzej Duda stressed after a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.Stoltenberg observed that for 20 years Poland has shown strong commitment to NATO.

Jens Stoltenberg was on an official visit to Poland on the occasion of the country’s 20th anniversary of acceding to the alliance, as part of which, he met at Warsaw’s Belweder Palace on Thursday evening with President Andrzej Duda.

Following the meeting, Andrzej Duda and Jens Stoltenberg related that they had talked among other issues about current challenges for security and about “what we can expect from Russia.” The NATO secretary general underscored that Russia had breached the INF treaty (on the complete abolition of medium-range missiles).

Andrzej Duda stressed that Stoltenberg’s visit to Poland “strongly underlines” the fact of Poland’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. The president announced that during their talks, they had discussed the situation on the Black Sea and what actions NATO could take in region, among other issues. He added that they had talked about the situation in Syria and in the Middle East, about the situation in the Baltic Sea region and about “what we can expect from Russia.” He also said the subject of cooperation between NATO partners had been raised including in the Black Sea region and in Georgia, Moldavia and support for Ukraine “in this difficult situation, in which it finds itself.”

According to the President, the discussion also touched upon the necessity of making NATO forces mobile. He indicated that the Polish army “needs to leave its comfort zone and move so that soldiers start to be relocated.” Andrzej Duda underscored that he had given the NATO secretary general his assurance that Poland is carrying out its alliance obligations, including increasing the presence of Polish troops in Afghanistan from 350 to 400. The president also stressed that Poland is meeting its obligations regarding defence spending and highlighted the law that obliges Poland to increase its military spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030.

(PAP)

MIL OSI