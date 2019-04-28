Easter greetings

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For centuries, this ancient Christian holiday has been filling people’s hearts with joy and hope, faith in the triumph of life and love. It symbolises the unbreakable connection of times and spiritual traditions that serve to unite our people.

It is crucial that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations play a significant inspiring role in preserving the rich historical, cultural heritage for which Russia is celebrated, sincere care for strengthening family values and raising the young generation.

This multifaceted and truly selfless work is worthy of the highest recognition.”

Together with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , his wife Svetlana Medvedev and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor , Vladimir Putin attended the night Easter service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral. The liturgy in honour of joyful Christ’s resurrection was conducted by Patriarch Kirill Kirill Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia of Moscow and All Russia.

Also, the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church blessed the icon of Christ Not-Made-by-Hands, which was sponsored by the President and created for the main church of the Armed Forces of Russia.

MIL OSI