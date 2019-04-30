At the MIA of Russia Igor Zubov received a delegation of the Republic of Cape Verde

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a meeting with the delegation of the Republic of Cape Verde, headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tavares.

The event was also attended from the Russian side by chiefs of departments of the MIA of Russia Central Office.

Igor Zubov noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia cooperated with the competent authorities of the Republic of Cape Verde since 2016 within the framework of the Agreement between the Federal Drug Control Service of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Cape Verde on cooperation in the fight against illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

The State Secretary – Deputy Minister expressed readiness for further constructive work, including with a view to expanding the list of cooperation areas, proposed to conclude a new inter-agency agreement on cooperation and handed over its draft.

This will allow more active use of opportunities, including Interpol, for the exchange of meaningful information about persons and facts of mutual interest for the prevention and solving of crimes.

Also, the MIA of Russia proposed to consider a possibility of training foreign colleagues in departmental educational organizations that had many years of experience in cooperating with law enforcement agencies of African countries in the field of personnel training in higher and additional professional education programs.

Summing up the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Igor Zubov stressed that Russian-Cape Verdean relations have good prospects of work in various international formats in the interest of maintaining stability and ensuring the safety of citizens of Russia and Cape Verde.

