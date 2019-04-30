Dmitry Mezentsev appointed Ambassador of Russia to Belarus

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order appointing Dmitry Mezentsev Mezentsev DmitryAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus.

By another Executive Order, the President released Mikhail Babich Babich Mikhail from the post of Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus and from the position of Special Presidential Representative for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation with the Republic of Belarus.

MIL OSI