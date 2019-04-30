Meeting of interdepartmental working group on countering illegal financial transactions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants discussed improvements to the system of managing confiscated and seized property. Reports were made by representatives of Rosimushchestvo (Federal Agency for State Property Management), the Accounts Chamber, the Treasury, the Interior Ministry, the Federal Customs Service and the Federal Bailiff Service.

The meeting also discussed a report by the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media on the results of work to develop a system for exchanging information, access to which is restricted by federal laws.

Based on the results of the meeting, the participants drafted a number of proposals on improving the quality of legal regulation and interdepartmental cooperation of federal government agencies in the said areas.

