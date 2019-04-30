Operation of Bank of Russia payment system on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019 (29.04.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Information Notice
Operation of Bank of Russia payment system on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019
The Bank of Russia informs that its payment system will run on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019 in accordance with the schedule.
Please be further advised that no instructions on funds debiting or crediting across accounts opened at Bank of Russia field institutions will be accepted.
The Bank of Russia will provide cash services to credit institutions on 3 and 10 May 2019.
Bank of Russia Payment System Operating Schedule for 2 and 10 May 2019
No.
Intraday processes
Start time
End time
1
Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia payment system
00:00 Moscow time
01:00 Moscow time
2
Regular session of the Bank of Russia payment system
01:00 Moscow time
21:00 Moscow time
2.1
Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
01:00 Moscow time
20:00 Moscow time
2.2
Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
20:00 Moscow time
21:00 Moscow time
3
Final session of the Bank of Russia payment system
21:00 Moscow time
No later than 22:00 Moscow time
4
Period of operation of faster payments service
Period of operation of faster payments service, established by the Bank of Russia Payment System’s rules, does not change (round the clock)
Bank of Russia Payment System Operating Schedule for 3 May 2019
No.
Intraday processes
Start time
End time
1
Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia payment system
00:00 Moscow time
01:00 Moscow time
2
Regular session of the Bank of Russia payment system
01:00 Moscow time
21:00 Moscow time
2.1
Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
01:00 Moscow time
20:00 Moscow time
2.2
Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
20:00 Moscow time
21:00 Moscow time
3
Final session of the Bank of Russia payment system
21:00 Moscow time
No later than 22:00 Moscow time
4
Period of operation of faster payments service
Period of operation of faster payments service, established by the Bank of Russia Payment System’s rules, does not change (round the clock)
29 April 2019
