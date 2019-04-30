Operation of Bank of Russia payment system on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019 (29.04.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Operation of Bank of Russia payment system on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019

The Bank of Russia informs that its payment system will run on 2, 3 and 10 May 2019 in accordance with the schedule.

Please be further advised that no instructions on funds debiting or crediting across accounts opened at Bank of Russia field institutions will be accepted.

The Bank of Russia will provide cash services to credit institutions on 3 and 10 May 2019.

Bank of Russia Payment System Operating Schedule for 2 and 10 May 2019

No.

Intraday processes

Start time

End time

1

Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia payment system

00:00 Moscow time

01:00 Moscow time

2

Regular session of the Bank of Russia payment system

01:00 Moscow time

21:00 Moscow time

2.1

Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System

01:00 Moscow time

20:00 Moscow time

2.2

Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System

20:00 Moscow time

21:00 Moscow time

3

Final session of the Bank of Russia payment system

21:00 Moscow time

No later than 22:00 Moscow time

4

Period of operation of faster payments service

Period of operation of faster payments service, established by the Bank of Russia Payment System’s rules, does not change (round the clock)

Bank of Russia Payment System Operating Schedule for 3 May 2019

No.

Intraday processes

Start time

End time

1

Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia payment system

00:00 Moscow time

01:00 Moscow time

2

Regular session of the Bank of Russia payment system

01:00 Moscow time

21:00 Moscow time

2.1

Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System

01:00 Moscow time

20:00 Moscow time

2.2

Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System

20:00 Moscow time

21:00 Moscow time

3

Final session of the Bank of Russia payment system

21:00 Moscow time

No later than 22:00 Moscow time

4

Period of operation of faster payments service

Period of operation of faster payments service, established by the Bank of Russia Payment System’s rules, does not change (round the clock)

29 April 2019

