Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President awards state distinction to Polish-US citizen

Tuesday, 30 April 2019

President awards state distinction to Polish-US citizen

President Andrzej Duda has bestowed the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland upon Edward Mosberg, a former inmate of the Nazi German camps of Płaszów and Mathausen.

Edward Mosberg, a Polish and US citizen, has been awarded the distinction for his outstanding achievements in developing Polish-Jewish dialogue and for promoting knowledge about the role of Poles in saving Jews during WWII. The order will be presented to Mosberg by Minister Wojciech Kolarski on Wednesday.

(PAP)

Recommend site

You are leaving the official website of Polish President

Thank you for visiting our website.See you soon.

MIL OSI