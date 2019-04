Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please note that, on 2 May 2019, the settlement price of the MOEX Brent Futures contract (BR-5.19) will be the ICE Brent Index price set to be the settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude Futures (expiring in June 2019), as published on ICE Futures Europe’s website on 1 May 2019.

