Greetings to Emperor Naruhito of Japan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our bilateral relations have significantly expanded in the recent period. Moscow and Tokyo maintain a constructive political dialogue, cooperating in solving current problems on the regional and global agenda.

I am confident that the further build-up of Russian-Japanese cooperation in various fields fits with the fundamental interests of our peoples and promotes the consolidation of international stability and security.

I wish you good health, prosperity and a long and successful reign for the benefit of the people of Japan.”

MIL OSI