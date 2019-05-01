Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy – Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus A.Glaz answers the question of the news agency “BelTA”

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

News Agency “BelTA”: How would you comment on the recent news regarding the U.S. intension to tighten sanctions against Cuba?A.Glaz: It is well known that Belarus consistently and continuously opposes any unilateral restrictive measures regardless of who its subject or object is.

We are convinced that unilateral sanctions never do any good. To the contrary, they often seriously escalate the situation and lead the inter-State relations into a deadlock.

In the global world, any restrictive measures, in one way or another, affect the interests of third countries as well. In this context, let us emphasize that the mentioned intentions of the United States were criticized by a number of countries, including the U.S. major trade partners.

We are not the only ones to share this stance. By far, the majority of the UN Member States have consistently opposed the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the U.S. against Cuba, and, in this particular case, condemn the introduction of new unilateral coercive measures against this country.

It is already clear that the possible new American sanctions against Cuba, besides not helping to improve the lives of the Cuban people, will lead to new inter-State disputes, thus even further eroding the foundations of international trade and international economic relations.

As we understand it, new U.S. restrictive measures against Cuba have not been imposed yet, and we will be sincerely happy if it does not happen.

