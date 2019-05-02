Ambassador of Belarus I.Poluyan meets the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Ecuador

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-05-2019

On April 30, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Ecuador, Igor Poluyan, held a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Ecuador, Xavier Laso Guerrero.

Igor Poluyan made a detailed presentation of the economic, agro-industrial, logistic, scientific and technical potential of Belarus. Particular attention was focused on the readiness of the Belarusian side to assist in the mechanization of agriculture in Ecuador, as well as the prospects for scientific cooperation between the two countries, in particular, in the field of potato production.

The Belarusian diplomat invited the delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Ecuador to visit the international exhibition “Belagro” in Minsk in June 2019 to get acquainted with modern agricultural technologies, present their own products and to hold talks with Belarusian partners.

MIL OSI