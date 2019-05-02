Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates in the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the U.S. Department of State

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-05-2019

On May 1, 2019 on the Holocaust Remembrance Day for the first time in history of Belarus-U.S. relations the U.S. Department of State (Washington) hosted joint event to commemorate victims of Nazi genocide of Jewish population.

It was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the U.S. Department of State, and the Embassy of Belarus in the United States. The event was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of elimination of the Minsk Ghetto.

Representatives of the Department of State and other U.S. government agencies, Jewish organizations, diplomats, journalists were among the participants. In total over 100 people took part in the event.

Special guests of the evening were Savely Kaplinskiy – Minsk Ghetto survivor, member of underground, war veteran and Svetlana Gebeleva – daughter of the leader of the underground in the Minsk Ghetto Mikhail Gebelev.

The participants of the ceremony were addressed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, and the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker.

Thematic photo exhibition based on materials prepared by the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War was deployed in the hall of the U.S. Diplomatic Center of the Department of State. The exhibition will continue to be demonstrated for one week.

After demonstration of the film “Chronicle of the Minsk Ghetto”, an interactive discussion took place with Savely Kaplinskiy, who answered numerous questions of the audience.

During the program, the Embassy of Belarus in the U.S. organized a tasting of the Belarusian cuisine.

The event made it possible to attract attention of American and international community to systemic efforts of the Belarusian state to preserve memory of victims and heroes of World War II.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI