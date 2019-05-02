Meeting with Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Mikhail Orda

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

2 May 2019

It is necessary to organize and carry out the forthcoming campaign to elect members of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly in a decent, beautiful, and honest manner. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement as he met with Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Mikhail Orda on 2 May.The head of state expects trade unions to take an active part in the election campaign. “Don’t go far away from the pre-election campaign – together with public organizations, government agencies, political parties may play some role in the process regardless of whether they are opposition ones or, as we say, pro-government ones. We should decently, beautifully and honestly organize this process,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.“We are now in quite a large electoral cycle – the parliamentary elections followed by the presidential election. You understand perfectly well that no other organization in Belarus is more organized and united than our trade unions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.This is why the head of state spoke in favor of broad and vigorous inclusion of the trade unions in election processes, particularly at the stage of the parliamentary elections. It is particularly true for work in election commissions which core is traditionally represented by teachers, medics, and members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus. “I would very much like you to provide support to municipal authorities in the course of setting up the commissions and organizing the entire pre-election process,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.Trade unions are also expected to actively nominate candidates during the forthcoming parliamentary elections. “Those are experienced people, representatives of labor collectives. Such people should be promoted and nominated. We need good specialists, who could work in the parliament. You’ve worked in the parliament and know that it is hard labor,” the President said. “This is why it is very important for us to see sensible people there.”

MIL OSI