Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the opening of the exhibition “The Rhine Journey” from the collection of the National Museum of Liechtenstein

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-05-2019

On May 2, 2019 at the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, addressed the participants of the opening ceremony of a landscape graphic exhibition “The Rhine Journey” of the 19th-century artist Johann Ludwig Bleuler from the National Museum of Liechtenstein collection.

The event was also attended by the Director General of the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus, Vladamir Prokoptsov, the Director of the National Museum of Liechtenstein, Rainer Vollkommer, Archpriest Fedor Povny, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, accredited in Belarus, academia.

The exhibition is reciprocal: from March 27 to June 10, 2019, the National Museum of Liechtenstein hosts an exhibition of Belarusian icons of the XVII-XIX centuries from the collection of the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus.

The exhibition project, which is implemented with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Switzerland, is dedicated to the 300th Anniversary of the Principality of Liechtenstein and the 80th Anniversary of the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus.

In his speech, the Belarusian Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the implementation of joint projects in the field of culture would make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Belarus and Liechtenstein, which have good prospects and serious potential.

