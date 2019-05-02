President of the Republic of Poland / News / President marks Polish National Flag Day

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish President Andrzej Duda took part in events marking Polish National Flag Day. In Warsaw, the flag was hoisted on the Royal Castle’s Clock Tower. The President was accompanied by his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda and a range of top officials.

Poland marks National Flag Day and the Day of the Polish Diaspora and Poles Abroad on May 2.

Later in the day, the President spoke in front of the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw after he presented state distinctions to people who had made special contributions to the Polish diaspora and promoted Polish culture and history.

“The flag has its joining force, its uniting power, a power that builds the community,” the President said, adding that the national flag gained particular significance in foreign countries where “so many of our compatriots emigrated to, especially in the past two centuries.”

Historically, the Polish national colours derive from the Kingdom of Poland’s and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania’s coats of arms, with both the Polish eagle and the Lithuanian mounted knight presented in white and set against red backgrounds. (PAP/AW)

