Aleksandr Lukashenko thanks representatives of Belarusian Public Association of Veterans

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 May 2019

For many years of fruitful work, significant personal contributions to the patriotic upbringing of young Belarusians letters of thanks of the president of Belarus have been bestowed upon representatives of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the relevant executive order on 3 May.The list of awardees includes Chairman of the Committee of Great Patriotic War Veterans of the Brest City Organization of the public association Vasily Bereznev, Chairman of the Volkovysk District Organization Anatoly Ignatovich, and First Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Council of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans Viktor Kostko. Letters of thanks have also been given to First Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Gomel Oblast Organization Vasily Kozyrev, Chairman of the Council of the Mogilev District Organization Viktor Pinchuk, and a member of the Council of the Polotsk District Organization Nikolai Sushkov.

