Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko visits the U.S.

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

03-05-2019

On April 29 – May 2, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, paid a visit to Washington, DC.

At the National Security Council Oleg Kravchenko met with the Special Assistant to the President, NSC Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, Fiona Hill.

At State Department the Deputy Foreign Minister met with the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker, and Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Michael Kozak.

At Congress, meetings were held with the Co-Chairman of the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, U.S. Senator from Mississippi, Roger Wicker, as well as professional staff members of several Senate committees.

Oleg Kravchenko had a discussion with the leaders of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry Mark Levin and Leslie Weiss.

The visit also included meetings with the representatives of think tanks: Senior Director of Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, Michael Carpenter, President and CEO of Hudson Institute, Kenneth Weinstein, President of Jamestown Foundation, Glen Howard, Senior Vice President of American Foreign Policy Council, Ilan Berman, and a group of researchers of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, including Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Eugene Rumer, and Vice President for Studies, Russia and Eurasia Program, Andrew Weiss.

The development of economic ties was discussed with the Chairman of Belarus-U.S. Business Council, David Baron.

MIL OSI