Foreigners accredited for 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 no longer require police registration

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

2 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.164, which addresses some aspects of organization of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019.The document amends a number of presidential decrees concerning the organization of the games. In particular, the new decree regulates the use of state property, the use of radio electronics and high-frequency devices, medical aid for participants and guests of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019, and other practical matters concerning the games’ organization. Measures to reduce the cost of this large-scale event are stipulated.In addition to free passage in Minsk city passenger transport systems participants and volunteers of the games will be able to travel for free by suburban passenger transport between Minsk and the Minsk National Airport and between Minsk and Zaslavl. Foreign citizens with accreditation for the games will no longer have to seek police registration in Belarus.

MIL OSI