Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

2 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on ascending the throne.“I am confident that with your support the Belarusian-Japanese relations will continue developing for the benefit of the two countries. I would be happy to establish contacts with Your Highness and promote them to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation and issues of international importance aimed at building a safe and confident future for our friendly nations,” the message of greetings runs.The head of state also sent a message to Emperor Akihito, who declared his abdication, noting that Belarus respects and understands the decision. “It was a great honor and pleasure for me to maintain contacts with you over all those years,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.According to the President, Belarus and Japan established diplomatic relations under the ruling of Emperor Akihito. The countries also provided mutual assistance in mitigating the consequences of manmade disasters, developed cooperation on the international arena, and also in the economic sector, sports, education, culture and science.The head of state extended greetings to the people of Japan on the beginning of the era of beauty and harmony and wished peace and wellbeing to the people of the country.

MIL OSI