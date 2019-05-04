As of May 1, 2019, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 7, 6 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of May 1, 2019, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 7, 568.4 million (in the equivalent).

Over April 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD322.7 million (by 4.5%) after the growth in March 2019 by USD150.5 million (by 2.1%).

In April 2019, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus fulfilled external and internal foreign exchange obligations worth about USD220 million.

Purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, the receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties on oil and oil products, as well as proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the National Bank and the Ministry of Finance were conductive to the growth in the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in April.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2020, should be at least USD7.1 billion.

