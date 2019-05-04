Greetings to participants and guests of the 8th Night Hockey League National Amateur Teams Hockey Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that ice hockey amateur players and fans movement is stepping up its potential in our country and currently covers most Russian regions. New teams are being set up, and youth and children’s clubs are opening. Such impressive results are largely due to tremendous and much needed work of talented, assertive, dedicated people, members of the Night Hockey League, their sincere commitment to contribute to the progress of popular sport in Russia.

I am confident that this festival with a record number of participants will be a success and give the athletes an excellent opportunity to showcase their stamina and commitment to win, match strength in an honest and spectacular competition.”

MIL OSI