Issue of commemorative coins of precious and base metals (06.05.2019)

Information Notice

Issue of commemorative coins of precious and base metals

On 8 May 2019, the Bank of Russia issues the following commemorative coins:

— a silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles „Aseyev Estate, Tambov” of the Architectural Monuments of Russia series (catalogue No. 5111-0402);

— a base metal coin in denomination of 10 rubles „Vyazma, Smolensk Region” of the Ancient Towns of Russia series (catalogue No. 5714-0063).

Description of the coin made of precious metal:

The silver proof coin in denomination of 3 rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape 39.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and the reverse of the coin have a relief rim.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: „РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ” (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), „БАНК РОССИИ” (BANK OF RUSSIA), coin denomination „3 РУБЛЯ” (3 RUBLES), the year of issue „2019 г.” (2019), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint, and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin features a relief image of the building of the Aseyev estate against the background of the estate park, laser treated for matte finishing; along the circumference there are inscriptions: „УСАДЬБА АСЕЕВЫХ” (ASEYEV ESTATE) at the top and „ТАМБОВ” (TAMBOV) at the bottom.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3.0 thousand pcs;

Description of the coin made of base metal:

The coin has a round shape, with a 27.0 mm diameter. The coin is combined; it consists of a disc and an outer ring.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated and has the inscription „ДЕСЯТЬ РУБЛЕЙ” (TEN RUBLES) recurring twice and divided by asterisks.

The obverse side of the coin has inscriptions along the circumference: „БАНК РОССИИ” (BANK OF RUSSIA) at the top and „2019” at the bottom. On the left and on the right sides of the outer ring of the coin there are stylised images of laurel and oak branches respectively going over to the disc. In the centre of the disc there is an indication of the face value of the coin — the figure „10” and the inscription „РУБЛЕЙ” (RUBLES). Inside the figure „0” there is a protective element in the form of the number „10” with the inscription „РУБ” (RUB) visible when there is a change in the angle of vision relative to the coin plane. In the lower part of the disc there is the Moscow mint trade mark.

The reverse of the coin bears a relief image of the panoramic view of Vyazma, at the top there is the emblem of the town of Vyazma; along the circumference there are inscriptions: „ДРЕВНИЕ ГОРОДА РОССИИ” (ANCIENT TOWNS OF RUSSIA) at the top and „ВЯЗЬМА” (VYAZMA) at the bottom.

The mintage of the coin is 5.0 million pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation. They are obligatory for acceptance at their face value for all kinds of payments without any restrictions.

06 May 2019

