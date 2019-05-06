MIA of Russia officers ensure law, order and security during May 1 events

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today in more than 1000 localities of the Russian Federation over 2.4 million people participate in about 1,500 cultural mass events dedicated to the Spring and Labor Day. More than 40 thousand law enforcement officers are involved in ensuring the rule of law and security at them. Rosgvardia servicemen, representatives of voluntary people’s squads, public formations and private security organizations are also involved in the protection of public order,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

“In major cities of the country, festive concerts, sports and cultural events, where the police ensure order and public safety continue,” added Irina Volk.

