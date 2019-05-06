Notice of Press Conferences to be held in lead-up to Shareholders Meeting

Source: Gazprom

Message to the Media

April 30, 2019, 17:05

Dear members of the media and representatives of investment and finance companies,

We are pleased to invite you to the traditional Press Conferences of Gazprom’s top management to be held in the lead-up to the Company’s annual General Shareholders Meeting.

The Press Conferences will take place from May 14 through June 20 at the TASS Press Center in St. Petersburg at the following address: 37A Shpalernaya St.

You can also take part in the Press Conferences via video calls from the TASS Press Center in Moscow at the following address: 2 Tverskoy Blvd.

Admittance to the TASS buildings in St. Petersburg and Moscow will be granted in accordance with accreditation lists. All visitors must carry passports and press passes.

May 14 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Mineral and Raw Material Base Development. Gas Production. Gas Transmission System Development”

Participants:

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Sergey Menshikov, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Vyacheslav Mikhalenko, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Vasily Petlichenko, Deputy Head of Department, Gazprom.

May 20 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Gazprom’s Power Generation Strategy”

Participant:

Denis Fyodorov, Head of Directorate, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Energoholding.

May 22 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Gas Supply to Domestic Market. Executing Russian Regions Gasification Program”

Participants:

Gennady Sukhov, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Sergey Gustov, Director General, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz.

May 28 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Gazprom in Eastern Russia, Entry into Asia-Pacific Markets”

Participants:

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Export;

Vyacheslav Mikhalenko, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Pavel Oderov, Head of Department, Gazprom.

June 18 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Gas Export and Enhancing Reliability of Gas Supply to Europe”

Participants:

Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Director General, Gazprom Export;

Sergey Kuznets, Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Pavel Oderov, Head of Department, Gazprom.

June 20 (02:30 pm, Moscow time)

“Gazprom’s Financial and Economic Policy”

Participants:

Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom;

Elena Vasilieva, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Accountant, Gazprom;

Alexander Ivannikov, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Karen Oganyan, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Vitaly Khatkov, Head of Department, Gazprom;

Mikhail Rosseev, Deputy Chief Accountant, Gazprom.

To obtain accreditation for journalists, investment companies’ representatives, and investment bank analysts, please call:

+7 812 609-34-21

The Press Conferences will be broadcast online in Russian and English at www.gazpromvideo.ru.

Live audio transmissions will be available in Russian and English at the phone numbers +7 495 719-35-77 and +7 495 719-30-00, respectively (multi-line system).

In addition, visitors of the www.gazpromvideo.ru website will have the opportunity to pose written questions online to the participants of the Press Conferences.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI