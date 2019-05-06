Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for Transport suppressed the activities of an organized group engaged in organizing illegal migration

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Transport, together with the Federal Security Service of Russia, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons whose members were suspected of organizing illegal migration,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

“It has been established that the offenders at several stations of the capital sold to migrants forged documents providing special rights for stay and work in Russia,” said Irina Volk.

The Investigative Unit of the Mia of Russia Division for the Zamoskvorechye District of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for by clause a) of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

“As a result of operational search activities, the alleged organizer and 18 active members of the group were detained. During searches of their places of residence, forms of various immigration documents, passports of foreign citizens with signs of forgery, imprints of stamps of crossing the state border of the Russian Federation were seized. Equipment for the production of forged documents and mobile phones have also been found,” the MIA official representative added.

The court in relation to the organizer and two active participants chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, the rest are under a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior.

Currently, operational-search and investigative measures are being taken to establish additional episodes of their unlawful activities.

