Police detained Minister of Economy and Territorial Development of the Republic of Dagestan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, together with officers of the regional FSB, detained the Minister of Economy and Territorial Development of the Republic of Dagestan,” reported the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

He was detained in the framework of a criminal case instituted on the fact of embezzlement of funds in an amount exceeding 20 million rubles while executing state contracts for equipping multifunctional centers of the Republic of Dagestan.

The investigation is underway under Part 4, Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

MIL OSI