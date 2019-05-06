President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, Georgian Presidents to hold talks in Warsaw on Tuesday

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish and Georgian Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Salome Zourabichvili will meet in Warsaw on Tuesday for a round of talks to cover a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations and the Eastern Partnership programme.

The two Presidents will hold a face-to-face meeting and attend plenary talks of both countries delegations after which they will hold a joint press conference.

In the afternoon, the President of Georgia is scheduled to meet with the speakers of the Sejm and the Senate.

Later on, Duda and Zourabichvili will take part in a debate entitled “Ten Years of Eastern Partnership, Lessons for Georgia and Poland.”

Minister Krzysztof Szczerski, head of the Polish President’s Office, has told PAP that the Tuesday visit by President Zourabichvili to Warsaw is part of President Duda’s EU-related activities initiated by last week’s celebrations of the 15th anniversary of Poland’s accession to the EU. This week, during talks with the President of Georgia and during the Wednesday meeting with the presidents of South-East European countries to be held in Tirana, President Duda is to emphasise the EU’s “open door” policy and “the role and importance of the European policy both in the east and in the south.”

The Eastern Partnership is a Polish-Swedish initiative which emerged in 2009 and constitutes part of the European neighbourhood policy covering the EU’s eastern neighbours. The aim of the Eastern Partnership is to strengthen political ties and economic integration between the EU and six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and Belarus. (PAP)

MIL OSI