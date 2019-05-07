Poland supports Georgia’s NATO and EU membership aspirations

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda speaking after Tuesday talks with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stressed that Poland will continue to support Georgia’s NATO and EU membership aspirations.

Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday began an official visit to Poland. Before a joint press conference, the two Presidents held a face-to-face meeting and co-chaired plenary talks of both countries’ delegations.

“Georgia is a part of Europe, Europe needs unity and needs to be a community, and therefore also Georgia’s EU aspirations are obvious to us and we always support Georgia in this respect,” said Andrzej Duda.

The President added that during the talks, President Zourabichvili assured him that her country wanted to participate in the largest number of European programmes. “I have no doubt that this is the path Georgia should follow,” said Duda. (PAP)

