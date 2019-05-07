Restructuring of JSCB AKTIV BANK (PJSC) launched (07.05.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Restructuring of JSCB AKTIV BANK (PJSC) launched

Pursuant to Part 5 of Article 23 of Federal Law No. 395-1, dated 2 December 1990, ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the Eastern Market Access Centre of the Bank of Russia’s Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions announces the launch of the restructuring of JOINT-STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK AKTIV BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) (Registration No. 2529 assigned by the Bank of Russia) by merger with Public Joint-stock Company Interregional Industrial and Construction Bank (Registration No. 752 assigned by the Bank of Russia).

07 May 2019

