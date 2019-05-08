Congratulations of Vladimir Kolokoltsev on the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear Colleagues!

Dear Veterans!

Please accept heartfelt congratulations on the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War!

On this truly national holiday, we, with deepest respect, pay tribute to the memory of soldiers who selflessly fought for the freedom of our Motherland, defended the right of future generations for a peaceful life.

From the first days of the war, officers of internal affairs bodies fought heroically at the front. They formed guerrilla units, performed reconnaissance and sabotage tasks in the enemy rear.

The feat of the wartime soldiers of the law and order remains for us today an example of the highest courage, boundless love to the Motherland and loyalty to the Oath.

In their honor, for the first time in history, a cadet police regiment will march across the Red Square in the May 9 parade.

We are grateful to the veterans who, having overcome the most difficult trials, defeated fascism, participated in the restoration of the country, devoted their whole lives to the noble cause of serving the Fatherland.

I wish you good health, longevity, happiness and well-being.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir KOLOKOLTSEV

MIL OSI