Meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting started with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the aviation accident at Sheremetyevo airport.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Before we start our work, you know that a tragedy, an aviation accident that claimed many lives, happened at Sheremetyevo airport on May 5. I kindly ask you to honour the memory of the victims with a minute of silence.

(Minute of silence.)

Thank you.

Now about the gist and theme of our meeting. The Executive Order on national goals and strategic objectives was signed a year ago. We started working on national projects that are crucial for the country’s socioeconomic sphere, for all regions of Russia, and for improving living standards. In effect, all these measures are aimed at this goal.

To be continued.

MIL OSI