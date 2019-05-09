Congratulations to participants in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Sevastopol and Crimea from the Nazi invaders

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“My congratulations to you on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Sevastopol and Crimea from the Nazi invaders and on our great holiday, Victory Day.

Sevastopol has always played a special role in our country’s history, strengthening its statehood, establishing traditions of civic consciousness and patriotism. Russia’ reliable outpost on the Black Sea, it staunchly endured enemy’s assaults and entered unforgettable pages to the military chronicles of our Fatherland.

The people will forever remember the unrivalled feat of the Red Army soldiers and officers, Black Sea Fleet sailors, and members of the partisan movement who after fierce battles in May 1944 liberated the legendary Sevastopol and Crimea from the Nazi invaders and thus made another step on the road to Victory.

It is crucial that you take sincere pride in the heroic past of your native land, pass from generation to generation the traditions of selfless service to the Motherland, and take care of the veterans.”

