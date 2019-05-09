Greetings on the 71st anniversary of Israel’s independence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“It is symbolic that this year your country’s national holiday coincides with the Day of the great Victory, which rid the world from the brown plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination,” the President of Russia stressed.

The Russian leader praised the friendly nature of the bilateral relations and expressed confidence in the further development of dialogue and constructive cooperation between the two countries as well as partnership interaction on solving current international issues.

Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia is set to make further active efforts for a fair comprehensive settlement in the Middle East, which would ensure security and prosperous development of Israel, as well as all nations in the region.

