9 May 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Israel President Reuven Rivlin as the country celebrates Independence Day. It is symbolic that in 2019 the holiday has coincided with the anniversary of the Victory over the Nazism marked both in Belarus and Israel. “I am convinced that the development of friendly relations between our countries based on robust historical and cultural ties and principles of mutual understanding and trust will continue serving the interests of the two nations,” the message of greetings says. Aleksandr Lukashenko wished strong health and every success to Reuven Rivlin on his post and peace and wellbeing to the people of Israel.

