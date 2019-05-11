Visit to Students’ Village in Minsk

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 May 2019

We need to show our face during the upcoming 2nd European Games, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he visited the Students’ Village, which will be used to accommodate the participants of the forthcoming competitions.The head of state was updated on the readiness of the facility for the 2nd European Games and got familiar with the conditions created there for the accommodation of the participants of the competitions, the organization of catering services for athletes. One of the President’s main requirements was to use as many domestic products in catering and accommodation as possible. Aleksandr Lukashenko also stressed the need for an efficient use of all the facilities built for the 2nd European Games after the competitions.

