Ambassador of Belarus A.Samosuev presents Credentials to the Queen of Denmark

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-05-2019

On May 6, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kingdom of Denmark, Aleksey Samosuev, presented Credentials to the Queen of Denmark Margrethe II.

During the audience, issues of bilateral Belarusian-Danish relations were discussed.

Earlier on the same day, A.Samosuev presented the copies of his Credentials to the Head of the Protocol Service of the Foreign Ministry of Denmark, Michael Zilmer-Johns.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI