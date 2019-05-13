Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates in the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-05-2019

On May 6, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, took part in the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Teodor Meleșcanu, the European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid.

During the ministerial meeting, the delegations discussed the outcomes and prospects for implementation of the EaP in the coming decade, its’ contribution to strengthening regional security, developing connectivity, infrastructure, energy sector, and people-to-people contacts.

In his statement, O.Kravchenko pointed out the importance of further development of the Eastern Partnership as a flexible, pragmatic and non-confrontational initiative, focused on delivering meaningful economic results in different areas for the benefit of the citizens.

The Deputy Minister stressed the need for developing project cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, communications, digital economy aimed at increasing connectivity between the EU and Partner Countries. O.Kravchenko called on the European Union to launch negotiations on the bilateral Belarus-EU legal framework.

Within the framework of the event, the head of Belarus’ delegation met with the EEAS Secretary General, H.Schmid, the European Commissioner, J.Hahn, senior officials of the Foreign Ministries of the EaP and V4 countries.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI