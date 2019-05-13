Executive Order on awarding Russian Federation state decorations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The following individuals were awarded for merit in strengthening friendship and cooperation between peoples and successful activities on the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of nations and ethnic groups:

The Order of Friendship

John Stuart Durrant, honorary consul of the Russian Federation in the city of St John’s, citizen of Canada;

Li Hui, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Russian Federation;

Nikolai Simeonov Malinov, chairman of the Bulgarian National Movement of Russophiles, citizen of the Republic of Bulgaria;

Alexander Rahr, scientific director of the German-Russian Forum, citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany;

Philippe Saurel, mayor of the city of Montpellier, citizen of the French Republic;

Natalya Tatyshkina, director of the Russian School of Saint Cyril and Methodious and the Russian Cultural and Educational Centre Rodnik, Canada, citizen of the Russian Federation;

The Pushkin Medal

Alexander Repin, production director of the Anton Chekhov Pavlodar Regional Drama Theatre, Republic of Kazakhstan, citizen of the Russian Federation;

Theodora Giannitsi, director of the Greek Cultural Centre in Moscow, a citizen of the Hellenic Republic.

